Police officer Dolapo Badmus who is saddled with the duty of enforcement and disciplinary actions to be taken against erring officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force has released a statement about yahoo boys or internet fraudsters.

There has been an argument on the internet about whether yahoo is a hustle, right or wrong, with different people coming out to air their opinions.

Here’s Dolapo’s view and what she wishes yahoo boys and their supporters below:

Any one that supports Yahoo (Internet fraud) business needs to take his or her brain for check up and cleansing! How on earth will a sane person support daylight criminality. We can never degenerate as a nation! If we continue like this then one day we will wake up to see some people supporting robbery and terrorism! How I wish we can have a law that makes anyone openly canvassing for them as guilty as the fraudsters. These fraudsters have demonized Nigeria and Nigerians! Our young entrepreneurs have lost business deals due to the activities of these Yahoo boys, our younger ones can’t even get Visas to visit countries offering them business opportunities. Yet we are here with some people defending and justifying this illegality!? We can’t afford to destroy this nation by our actions or inactions, that’s not what our forefathers envisioned. I know some Yahoo Yahoo members and their family will catch fire 🔥 with these post😂but where is kanmi in the death of mama Adele?!🤷‍♀️ as if I care?! May All Yahoo boys disturbing the progress of our hardworking youths be caught and rot in jail😝 and May all supporting them fall victim of their activities!

