Joy Nkoro scored a hat-trick on Thursday in Abuja to help Vera Gold Amazons Football Club to a 3-0 defeat of defending champions Blessed Unity Angels FC at the ongoing 2019 FCT Women’s FA Cup.

The win meant a semi-final victory to advance into the final stage of the match scheduled for Sunday in Abuja.

The semi-final match was played at the Area 3 football pitch in Abuja.

Nkoro opened scoring in the 16th minute of the game and she doubled the tally in the 27th minute.

Blessed Unity Angels FC fought hard but could not convert their chances into goals.

Four minutes after resumption of the second half, Nkoro completed her hat-trick.

Speaking after the match, Kehinde Owojori, the coach of Blessed Unity Angels, said he was pleased with the performance and it was a privilege to play in the semi-finals.

“This is a new set of players we are building for future encounters. They tried their best in the match.

“Our greater problem is with the referees. We need to start using Video Assistant Referees (VAR) which will help them to see their mistakes.

“We will however go back home and prepare for the next edition of the FA Cup competition,” he said.

Speaking also, the chairman of Vera Gold Amazons FC, Dennis Olabode, said he was happy with the team’s performance, adding that he was expecting a win at the end of the match.

“We now need to go back home and concentrate on the final match coming up on Sunday. Our target is to play in the final match at the national AITEO Cup.

“We need to prepare well for the final game and we want to lift the trophy,” he said.

Four clubs are participating in the 2019 FCT Women’s FA Cup.

They are Blessed Unity Angels FC, Vera Gold Amazons FC, Capital City Doves FC and Beautiful Tours Angels FC.

NAN reports that Vera Gold Amazons FC will now face Capital City Doves FC in the final match of the competition on Sunday.

