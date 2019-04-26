President Muhammadu Buhari in his capacity as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has dispatched the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, as Special Envoy to Guinea Bissau.

A statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, said the minister would embark on the mission in the company of ECOWAS Commission President, Jean-Claude Brou.

The presidential aide stated that the President had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved support to the country’s election process.

He said the assistance included 350 units of electoral kits, 10 motorcycles, five Hilux vans, two light trucks and 500,000 dollars.

According to the presidential media aide, this vital assistance will ensure that legislative elections are held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.

He further disclosed that the Nigeria’s foreign minister would also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.

”The visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of the legislative elections in the country on Monday,” he said.

