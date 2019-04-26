The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday said it has arrested five suspected internet fraudsters in two separate operations within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A statement issued by the commission said the suspects were arrested at the Nigerian Army Resettlement Estate, Jikwoyi, and Kings Court Estate in Abuja.

According to the statement, “On Thursday, April 25, 2019, the Commission nabbed Mmizoro Chinedu and Utyo Philip, two suspected internet fraudsters at the Nigerian Army Resettlement Estate, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

“Similarly, the zone raided the Kings Court Estate residence of three suspected internet fraudsters; Odili Augustine, Odili Philips and Elvis Albert.”

According to the EEFCC, an operative of the agency sustained injury when one of the suspects tried to resist arrest, adding that items recovered from the suspects included a white Honda Cross tour, laptops, sophisticated phones and documents of some landed properties.

