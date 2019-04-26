By Paul Iyoghojie

A 26-year old cook has been sentenced to four years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing the sum of N231,000 from his former place of work, The Place Restaurant, located at Lekki Phase I, Lagos, armed with a knife after he was sacked for wrongdoing and escaping from lawful custody at the Igbosere Magistrate Court.

The convict, Fred Sunday from Akwa Ibom State was sentenced by Magistrate K.K Awoyinka of Igbosere Magistrate Court after the convict pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of stealing, escaping from lawful custody, unlawful damage and conducts likely to cause breach of peace preferred against him by the Police at the Maroko Division, Lekki, Lagos and the facts of the matter presented before the Court by the Police Counsel, Reuben Solomon.

Solomon had informed the court that the journey to jail started for the convict when he stormed his former employer’s place of work, “The Place Restaurant” located at Lekki phase I, Lekki, Lagos armed with a knife on 2 April, 2019 to intimidate the workers and forced the save box in the restaurant open and stole the sum of N231,000.

Solomon told the court that the workers at the restaurant, however, overpowered the convict, disarmed him and held him down and invited the police to arrest him.

He said that the convict on 23 April, 2019 escaped from lawful custody at the Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos and took to his heels when he was arraigned in court for stealing and that the convict was eventually apprehended by good Samaritans who chased after him at Obalende, Lagos and brought him back to the Court.

Solomon further told the court that the convict was a staff of The Place Restaurant when he was sacked for wrongdoing before he came back to the restaurant with a knife to steal the money.

Solomon said that the offences committed were punishable under sections 287, 350 and 168(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

After listening, Magistrate, Awoyinka subsequently sentenced the convict to four years imprisonment with hard labour without an options of fine.

