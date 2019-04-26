President Muhammadu Buhari will on 22 May relieve Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing and others of their appointments.

Also to go are the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture and other ministers.

Disclosing this at the end of the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Aso Rock, Abuja, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the president will on this day dissolve the Federal Executive Council.

Mohammed described as fake news reports that the cabinet had been dissolved.

He said the valedictory session for the ministers will hold on May 22.

President Buhari swore in the 36 ministers on 11 November 2015, with few departures recorded till date.

Thursday’s FEC meeting was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

President Buhari is currently in London on a private visit.

