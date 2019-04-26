President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh, as he clocks 80 years on April 27.

According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, the President joined the media industry in celebrating the former minister’s contribution to the growth of journalism in Nigeria.

President Buhari particularly acknowledged Momoh’s visionary role of advocating the integration of communication strategies in development plans and implementations.

The president also extolled Prince Momoh’s courage in delving into politics and providing strong leadership as Chairman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and serving earlier as the Chairman of Media and Publicity for the All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP) Campaign Organisation for many years.

President Buhari believed that the former minister’s sacrifice for growth of democracy and journalism in Nigeria would be remembered by posterity.

He, therefore, encouraged him to always stick to the progressive ideals that had brought him recognition and encomiums, and continue to inspire younger leaders in the same path.

He prayed that the Almighty God would reward Prince Momoh for his goodness to country and mankind, and grant him longer life, good health and joy.

