Senator Ben Murray Bruce, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa East has on Friday said that he won’t be surprised if foreign agencies descend heavily on the recruitment of Nigerian doctors.

Recall that Nigeria’s Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, has been in the eyes of the storm after revealing in an interview with Channels TV on April 24, that he is not worried by the migration of Nigerian doctors, adding that we have surplus of doctors.

Chris Ngige words: “We have more than enough doctors. You can quote me,”. “We have surplus. If you have surplus, you export. There is nothing wrong in them travelling out. When they go abroad, they earn money and send them back home here.”

Reacting to the Minister’s statement, Ben Bruce said: I won’t be surprised if, based on the minister of health’s statements, foreign recruitment agencies descend heavily on Nigeria to recruit out doctors, that he says we have too many of, and send them to their own nations. I have never heard of a government draining its own brains.

