Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has urged Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), to involve local government chairmen in the distribution and payment of electricity bills for effective management.

Bagudu gave the advice on Friday at a meeting of stakeholders on electricity in Birnin Kebbi.

“In addition to the involvement of local government chairmen, I concur with the suggestion by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, that Village Heads be entrusted with the monthly collection of payment from consumers.

“The company can afterwards pay them five per cent of total money collected to avoid revenue loss,” he added.

Bagudu urged the stakeholders to evolve effective strategies to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He also emphasised the need by consumers of electricity to pay their bills regularly in order to continue to enjoy 24 hours supply.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser on Electricity to the Governor, Alhaji Yusuf Rasheed, reminded consumers of the need to settle their bills promptly.

He announced that the state government had settled all debts owed KEDCO, assuring that henceforth, the state capital Birnin Kebbi, would continue to enjoy uninterrupted power supply to boost economic activities.

“We advise the state House of Assembly to pass a law to ensure that all electrical appliances not in use, including light bulbs in day time, be put off towards minimum usage of electricity,” Rasheed said.

Representatives of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and KEDCO, Malam Idris Muhammed, and Mr Ali Garba commended Bagudu for his efforts in the sustenance of regular electricity supply throughout the state.

Earlier, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Mera, commended the role played by the state government in ensuring the people in the state enjoy­ steady power.

He said that this had made the state in the forefront of uninterrupted supply.

Mera advised KEDCO to engage traditional rulers in the collection of payment of bills in view of their proximity to the people who in turn should receive five per cent of the total collection.

The stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at fashioning out the best way of solving problems associated with electricity supply in the state.

