By Ayodele Efunla

Recently, Guinness Nigeria transformed the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island into an ultra-high-tech audio-visual experience with iconic sound and amazing events designed to introduce the new premium lager beer, Guinness Gold.

A-list celebrities, influencers and socialites were treated to a night of full flavour, high energy music and great style.

With guests treated to the exquisite taste of Guinness Gold, served at 3 degrees in unique Guinness Gold Glassware, award-winning culinary expert, Chef Fregz, indulged guests with light bites that were beautifully paired with flavour filled Guinness Gold, while DJ Exclusive amped the evening with thumping music from his inspiring music box.

Launching in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time anywhere, Guinness Gold is a refreshing lager beer, packed full of depth and character, making it ideal for those looking for more from their beer drinking experience. As well as using the same yeast as Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, Guinness Gold’s unique combination of high-quality ingredients sourced locally and internationally provides fruity flavours that allow drinkers to truly savour its flavour.

