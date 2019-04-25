Former Nigerian head of State and Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, General Yakubu Gowon was away in Uganda attending an Organization of African Unity conference in Uganda, on the 29th of July 1975, when he was overthrown.

Watch his reaction as he was being told he had been overthrown as the Head of State in Nigeria.

It’s a historical timeless piece.

🎥: General Yakubu Gowon being told he had been overthrown as the Head of State in Nigeria while he was away attending an Organization of African Unity conference in Uganda, on the 29th of July 1975. pic.twitter.com/EyGtmRyXjw — 🌍🔍 (@historyintwits) April 24, 2019

