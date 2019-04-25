Pastor of This Present House and father of two girls and a boy, Tony Rapu has written his son a very touching letter, urging him to treat his woman right.

Rapu urged his son to give undivided attention to his bae and to also pray with her. Read it below:

Letter to My Son.

These days many women are independent and quite successful in their own right. But always remember that even the most independent and successful woman wants the man she loves to love, honor and cherish her.

To honour means to hold her in high regard and treat her like the lady she is. Make it clear to her that she is secure. She needs to know she’s worthy of your love and care. Give her your undivided attention and let her know she’s the most important thing in your life. Remember that the little things you do for her every day matter.

Do remember to pray with her and for her on a regular basis.

