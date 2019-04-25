Tonto Dikeh is set to stir a new controversy by saying Nollywood actresses share the same men, clothes and movies.

It was not clear whether the 33-year old actress was quoted out of context as what was shown was a teaser from an interview she granted PlusTVAfrica, which will be shown on Startimes Channel 308 on Friday at 12.30pm.

She was reacting to a question about rivalry trends in Nigeria’s movie industry.

“We are all fighting for the same thing. It’s a circle, we share the same men, the same clothes, the same movies, the same things, so it’s a circle… Why would you want to be friends with someone who wants to take your life?”Tonto said.

Tonto said in the teaser that the intense rivalry springs from the fact that actors in the Nigerian movie industry compete for the same goal.

Watch Tonto Dikeh in her latest revelation:

Watch One on One conversation with Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on PlusTVAfrica with @elsieisy She spoke about her Singing career, Nollywood, her friendship with Bobrisky & so much more Watch live on @StarTimes_Ng or click https://t.co/C6fwirK0SU Premieres 12:30pm, 26th of April pic.twitter.com/M5ReqdzN96 — Plus TV Africa (@PlusTVAfrica) April 25, 2019

