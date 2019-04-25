A 28-year old man has been charged to court for allegedly raping his younger sister,

The Mvuma, Zimbabwe man, (name withheld) according to the Chronicle, allegedly forced himself onto his unsuspecting sister, forcefully removed her clothes and raped her once.

Appearing before Gweru Regional Magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Representing the State, Mr Kevin Guvheya told the court that on November 25 in the morning, the accused was left in the company of his younger sister at their home as their mother went out to attend a funeral.

The court heard that the accused allegedly went to his sister’s bedroom where he found her sweeping and forced himself onto her.

“The accused forcefully removed her clothes and raped her once, After raping his sister, the accused fled from the scene leaving the complainant crying in her bedroom. The complainant was later found crying in her bedroom by her mother after she returned from the funeral the same day,” said Guvheya.

Mr Guvheya said the complainant narrated the ordeal to her mother who went with her to make a police report.

The court remanded the suspect in prison and adjourned the trial to May 13.

