The Senate on Thursday called for the immortalisation of former President of the Court of Appeal, late Justice Mamman Nasir, by naming a national monument in his honour.

This followed a Point of Order by Sen. Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina) at plenary.

While citing Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rule, Kaita said it was important that the senate paid its last respects to the late icon.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said Justice Nasir’s demise was a great loss to the nation.

“His passing is a great loss, not only to the judiciary but to Nigeria and the people of Katsina State.

“He was a gentleman who contributed to this great country until his last years, months, and even days.

“He has left his mark and on behalf of the Senate, let us condole with the people of Katsina State and his family,” Saraki said.

He said Nasir would be greatly missed.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

