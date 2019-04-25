President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday proceed to the UK on a private visit, Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity has disclosed.

Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, however, said the president would pay official visit to Maiduguri from where he would proceed to the UK.

The presidential aide further revealed that President Buhari would return to Nigeria on May 5.

The statement read in part: ”Further to the official visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to Lagos Wednesday where he commissioned a number of projects executed by the State Government, the President is scheduled to depart for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for another official visit Thursday.

”He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

”At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”

