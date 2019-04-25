By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at the Ikoyi Division, Ikoyi, Lagos, have arrested five suspected cultists at Post Office area of Falomo, as they assembled in the area in numbers preparatory to attack residents and cause havoc while scores of others managed to escaped.

A Police source alleged that detectives swooped on the suspects on 14 April, 2019 following a distress call by residents of Falomo area of Ikoyi to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ikoyi division that suspected cultists were gathering in the area preparatory to attack them and loot properties.

During investigation, according to the Police, it discovered that the arrested suspects were allegedly members of Aye and Eiye Secret Confraternities.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Abdulrasag Balogun,24; Oche Kelvin Baba, 28; Chris Mark, 24; Esther Friday,21 and Taiwo Balogun, 28.

All the suspects were charged before the Igbosere Magistrate Court on a five-count of felony to wit, conduct likely to cause breach of peace, belonging to an unlawful society called Aye and Eiye and damaging Police padlock.

Police Counsel, Ehizoba Godspower said the offences, the accused persons committed were punishable under sections 409, 298(1)(2)(a), 41, 168(d) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime in the court when the charges were read to them and Magistrate M.F Onanusi granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Onanusi adjourned the case till 20 May, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendants be kept at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos till they perfected the bail conditions.

