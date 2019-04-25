It appears that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ex-wife, Anita is finally letting out some truths on their failed marriage which produced two beautiful girls.

One of the reasons cited then from sources was the issue of distance and communication between the couple. It was reported that none was ready to leave his/her resident country to live with the other. Anita was based in the UK while Chris in Africa.

Hours ago, Anita shared a blog post about a couple facing the “reality of a dead marriage in which the wife spends many years of endless hope in anticipation for a change and enduring a relationship that is bereft of life.”

Read Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ex-wife shared:

Happy Anniversary to the best couple in the world

Wife : Hello

Husband: How are you?

Wife: I amgood. How is your day?

Husband : Good

Wife : Today is our anniversary. Happy Anniversary.

Husband : Happy anniversary.

Wife : I noticed many greetings on social media wishing us a happy anniversary. I find it confusing to read comments from your close friends saying “ best couple in the world”; it sounds like a complete joke, when they know we rarely see each other. We see each other at most ten days in a year; I can’t understand their reason for making this comment, such flattery. It is confusing to me.

Husband : Well, at least they sent their greetings.

Wife : Their greetings are on social media, no contact by text or by email.

Husband : Silence

Wife : Hello

Husband : Yes

Wife : I sometimes wonder if we are married. There is nothing more to this relationship to indicate we are married apart from a ring on my finger; the ring is another story and our pictures are interjected because we are rarely together to take a proper picture. I feel sad that we are not together.

Husband : Look, I have told you over and over again that we cannot live in the same country because we are very busy and one country is too small for both of us. I expect you should be able to figure that out.

Wife : One country is too small for us?

Husband : Yes and you keep coming back to ask the same question.

Wife : Okay. Since you don’t often call either, please call the children, at least once a month. They go on for months without speaking with you. I noticed they don’t seem to care anymore.

Husband : Okay

Wife : That is about all.

Husband : Silence (breathing sound)

Wife : Have a beautiful day.

Husband : Silence (breathing sound)

Wife : Bye

Husband : Silence (breathing sound)

Wife : Hello

Husband : Silence (Goes off the Phone)

Wife : Okay

Facing the reality of a dead marriage, where a spouse spends many years of endless hope in anticipation for a change, enduring a relationship that is bereft of life. Believe it or not, this was somebody’s experience and is another person’s state of affair.

There is so much in life to be enjoyed.

