Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Chairman of Oyo State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo on Thursday emerged unopposed as President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Oyo State Chapter.

He emerged as the state NLC chairman at the delegates conference held at Lekan Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

Titilola-Sodo, who hails from Ighoho in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, will succeed Wale Olojede.

Other elected executives are Adedeji Taofeek, vice chairman 1; Martins Bayonle, vice chairman 2; Rukayat Afonja, chairperson; Ademola Babalola, Treasurer; Oladele Olusegun and Folorunsho Olujimi, auditor 1 and 2, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Titilola-Sodo noted that there was no reason for state governors not to implement the N30, 000 minimum wage with immediate effect, stressing that the payment of a minimum wage is a law binding on the 36 state governors.

“The implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage should be immediate without further delay. The President has signed it into law. It is a law and the law is binding on all the 36 state governors. It is a law, it requires no persuasion. It covers all the states of the Federation. The outgoing governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi promised to pay N30, 000 minimum wage. The Governor-Elect, Engineer Seyi Makinde also promised us even before the election. So we would hold both of them to their words,” the new NLC chairman stated.

Speaking on what to expect from the newly elected executives of the NLC, Oyo state chapter in the next three years, he stated, “A situation where workers are paid their salaries as at when due, a situation where workers enjoy their benefits as when due. A situation where nepotism and favouritism are not allowed, a situation where workers are not victimised, where justice prevails and act of the day, where sanity is brought into the system unlike the present situation”.

