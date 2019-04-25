The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Oyo State chapter, has affirmed its solidarity with the protesting students of the Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa, Oyo State.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman Oyo State Chapter of the association, Mr Olujuwon Asubiojo in Ibadan on Wednesday.

Asubiojo said that NANS demands for the immediate funding of the institution by the State Government and also an account of the N5,500 reparation fee paid by all students of the institution to its management.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students, Oyo State chapter wishes to affirm our solidarity and support for the students of the Ibarapa Polytechnic Eruwa, who after finishing their academic programme since 2017 are yet to be mobilised for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme.

“In a meeting between NANS executives, the management and other students union bodies today (Wednesday, 24th of April, 2019) after series of protests, the management pointed to inadequate funding by the government as the reason for the delayed accreditation of important courses in the institution which is preventing the students from being mobilised for service.

“We, therefore, urge the state government to save the future of these students by releasing enough funds for the accreditation process.

“We also call for public accountability of the money generated from the sum of N5,500 reparation fee, paid by all students of the institution.

“We will not hesitate to take decisive actions if this situation is not promptly attended to,” he said.

