The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the national body of the Labour Party to remove the Ogun State Chairman, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi because he is dragging the name of the party into the mud.

NANs also called on the anti-corruption agencies to investigate him.

The body made the call in a protest walk in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Thursday, calling on the National Working Committee of the party to sack Arabambi from the office as Chairman.

While addressing pressmen, NANS Public Relations Officer, Azeez Adeyemi claimed Arabambi had dragged the name of Labour party to the mud.

He argued that the party was expected to be the political home for comrades who had maximal interest in restoring decency to governance.

“Labour Party is the political home for the ideologically equipped and integrity conscious comrades, who are maximally interested in restoring decency, dignity and decorum to governance and government processes of our dear country.”

Adeyemi also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission to investigate the party Chairman.

In a swift reaction, The party Chairman, Arabambi described the protest as an APC induced protest with the aim of compelling him to withdraw the Labour Party petition against the ruling party and the governor-elect at the tribunal but vehemently vowed that he would continue with the case.

He said, “This is not a serious issue as far as I am concerned, the boy who led this protest is the Campaign Deputy Director for youths and students of Dapo Abiodun campaign organisation, and he who pays the viper dictates the tone.

“This is clearly another child move by the APC to make me withdraw my petition from the tribunal but I want to loudly say again that it can’t work and I will not withdraw this case.”

