By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critics, Daddy Freeze has explained his relationship with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, saying that they were not sworn enemies as many people thought.

Freeze had attacked Suleman for buying a jet and challenged the preacher to name the number of poor people in his ministry he had helped.

He said helping the poor was better than buying a private jet.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman, I heard you just bought a private jet.

“Please, how many poor people in your church are you helping? I need a response, thank you,” he said.

But Freeze had come up, after series of attack he received for challenging Suleman, to explain his relationship with the Edo born pastor, which he said was very cordial.

According to him, “A lot of people are of the opinion that Apostle Suleman and I are sworn enemies. This couldn’t be farther from the truth.

“Most people are unaware that we are actually quite close and speak very often, sometimes as often as 5 to 6 times a week.

“So why then did it seem like I called him out over his private jet issue?”

