A 54-year-old woman, Roseline Akpachukwu, and her 31-year-old daughter, Angela, on Thursday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly assaulting their neighbour.

The police charged Akpachukwu, a trader and her daughter, who is a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member deployed to Ogun, with assault, NAN reports.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence at 7 p.m. on April 20, at No. 9, Apollo St., Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos.

She said that a fight broke out between Roseline and her neighbour, Mrs Celestine Ibeanusi, after she accused her of insulting her husband and her children.

Olaluwoye said that Angela joined her mother in beating up the complainant when she saw them fighting.

“My Lord, the defendants used an iron rod to beat up the complainant and they also bite her all over her body,” she said.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 173 stipulates three years imprisonment for the offence of assault occasioning harm.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Oghere ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 19, for mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

