By Funmilola Olukomaiya

When it comes to style, one thing that sets award-winning Nigerian photographer, singer, actress and media personality, Gbemi Anthonia Adefuye popularly known as Toni Tones apart is her penchant for not following trends.

Known For her chic and timeless style, the acclaimed actress never gets it wrong.

She looks absolutely stunning in this red hot Jewel by Jemila outfit which features off the shoulder straps, white stripe details and a sexy slit.

We love this spin on classic old Hollywood glam.

We can’t wait to see the style icon’s next look!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

