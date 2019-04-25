The Jigawa Government has said it is currently conducting Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) in 10 local government areas of the state.

Malam Bilya Haruna, the Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme in the state, made this known to newsmen in Dutse, as the state marked the 2019 World Malaria Day.

Haruna described SMC as administering of Sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine plus amodiaquine to children under five years in order to prevent them from malaria during the peak period of malaria transmission, especially between July to October.

He listed the benefiting LGAs as Babura, Buji, Garki, Gwaram, Gwiwa, Jahun, Kazaure, Miga, Roni and Taura.

The coordinator added that the state, in collaboration with development partners, had distributed 3.6 million Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLITNs) to residents of the state in 2018.

According to him, the measure will reduce contact with the vector that causes malaria and that every two persons were given one treated net.

Haruna further advised people, particularly rural dwellers, to maintain the culture of keeping a clean environment free of stagnant water.

“Stagnant water serves as a breeding site for mosquitoes that cause malaria. Any water that remains stagnant for one to two days can serve as a breeding site for mosquitoes.

“So, people, particularly those in rural areas, must ensure that they keep their environment clean and free from stagnant water,” he said.

He added that people must also avoid self-medication whenever they fall sick, particularly malaria, saying people should always visit the hospital for tests and treatments for malaria.

“People usually resort to self-medication whenever they fall sick from malaria and such habit usually leads to the death of most malaria patients.

“This is because people patronise local chemists and medical stores and buy antimalarial drugs without visiting the hospital to seek medical attention from medical doctors.

“They will go to the hospital only when the sickness becomes worst. And by the time they will visit the hospital, the sickness must have had serious impact on them.

“So, due to the delay by most patients to seek medical attention from recognised hospitals, some of them end up dying,” the coordinator added.

Haruna urged the people to always visit hospitals as the state government had provided adequate drugs for the treatment of malaria, particularly for women and children.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

