Dr Okechukwu Ossai, the Director, Public Health, Enugu State Ministry of Health, says clean environment is one of the keys to eradicating malaria in Nigeria.

Ossai disclosed this in an interview on “World Malaria Day” with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday

He said that to maintain clean environment, water receptacles which included empty containers both around the surroundings and in drainages should be frequently removed so as not to create breeding sites for mosquitoes which often cause malaria.

The director urged the public to prevent stagnant water in their environment by avoiding blockage of water channels.

He said that disposing waste, mostly domestic waste at the appropriate dumping refuse points could help to reduce mosquitoes in the environment.

“Stagnant water in drainages allows mosquitoes to breed which increases the risk of malaria in human beings.

“When waste are properly disposed and drainages are free of waste and without any blockage, malaria and other diseases will be prevented,” he said.

He added that aside keeping the environment clean, there was also barrier protection which was sleeping under insecticide treated nets.

“Insecticide treated net is important for both adults and children as this is another way by which malaria can be prevented,” he said.

Ossai explained that malaria could be prevented if everyone could keep to basic hygiene principles both in homes and the environment.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), urgent action is needed to get the global response to malaria back on track and ownership of the challenge lies in the hands of countries most affected by malaria.

The theme of the 2019 World Malaria Day is “Zero malaria starts with me”.

