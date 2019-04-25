The Lagos State Government has empowered another 200 household heads of orphans and vulnerable children with economic strengthening tools.

This is in fulfillment of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s promise to reduce poverty in the state to the minimum level.

While presenting the Household Economic Strengthening Empowerment Tools to the beneficiaries at the Correctional Centre for Junior Boys, Birrel, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Agboola Dabiri said the economic Empowerment had been an ongoing programme to assist different vulnerable households till every household was empowered.

According to the Commissioner, the empowerment exercise which is the third phase was aimed at reducing families vulnerability to poverty while increasing their economic independence, access to food, security, school for their children and access to essential health services.

“it is the desire of the State Government to ensure that all households in the state have sustainable income to meet the basic needs of life in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals on poverty Alleviation”, he emphasized.

While reiterating the commitment of the Ambode led- administration to strengthening each household in the state, Agboola pointed out that the state government, having identified that the challenges posed by poverty within families could only be eradicated through empowerment projects.

While imploring the beneficiaries to inculcate savings habit, the commissioner advised them to put into use all the work tools presented to them in order to reduce the hardship of the family and also take proper care of the children.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Bola Balogun, said the Empowerment Programme was a means of improving the economic capacities of families and inadvertently their vulnerable children.

She added that the empowerment tools had been tailored towards the vocations or trades of the selected beneficiaries of each household heads to provide for the essential needs and to also increase their economic independence.

Balogun assured that the state government would leave nothing to chance by making sure that the empowerment programme reached as many households as possible in its continual efforts to give succour to the socially excluded households.

The Permanent Secretary urged the household heads beneficiaries to appreciate the efforts of the government by directing their focus on the improvement of life of the children in their care.

A beneficiary of the second phase of the Empowerment Exercise in November 2018, Kudirat Alabi, who shared her success story said the empowerment tools given to her had improved her standard of living and that she had also been able to cater for her children.

“I appreciate the effort of the State Government in empowering household in Lagos State, the empowerment tools given to me has enabled me to feed myself and family and also enrolled my children back to school, hence, life has become bearable for me and my household” she explained.

