Following his recent victory at the Court of Appeal, Abdulwaheed Yusuf, Kwara State APC House of Assembly member-elect, has restated his commitment to effective and quality representation for his constituency.

Yusuf made the commitment while addressing some members of his All Progressives’ Congress (APC) at his constituency in Offa, Offa Local Government Area, on Thursday.

Yusuf, in the just-concluded general elections won to become house member-elect to represent Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun constituency in Offa.

His party candidacy for the slot which was earlier challenged and was upturned by an Ilorin High Court however was affirmed by an Appeal Court through its judgment of April 5.

He was subsequently presented with a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yusuf, who dedicated his victories both at the polls and at the court to people of the constituency, promised to facilitate workable legislation for the overall benefit of the people of his constituency.

“This is the best way to reciprocate the unflinching support and magnanimity of the people of the constituency that ensured these victories,’’ he said.

Yusuf, while promising to run an all inclusive and open door administration, urged the people not to hesitate in giving him useful tips and counsel to achieve desired results.

