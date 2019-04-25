The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has inaugurated new caretaker officials that would oversee the affairs of the association in the western zone.

IPMAN National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, announced this in a communique issued on Thursday after its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja.

Pasali also said the caretaker executives would be in place pending when the next election would be conducted.

He said the inauguration became necessary after an exhaustive review of activities of erstwhile IPMAN Western zone executive which had compromised the association’s amended 2019 Constitution.

Pasali noted the new caretaker executives for the zone became necessary to give IPMAN purposeful leadership in the western zone.

He said: “The national body deemed it necessary to reconstitute the IPMAN Western zone on the account of the above.

“The IPMAN Western zone executive council is hereby reconstituted with the following members pending when an election will be held.

“It would be recalled that the Supreme Court has once again brought the IPMAN legal tussle to an end on 26th March 2019 when the Supreme Court struck out Obasi’s request for interpretation and varying of Supreme Court judgement of 14th December 2018.

“You may recall that IPMAN has now become united after the reconciliation by all factions. We now speak with one voice.”

The secretary said there was no division in IPMAN, adding that members come from depots across the country to show unity.

“It is a new dawn in IPMAN, no more factions.

“No division on how products will be allocated. Nigerians will be better for it. IPMAN can now import products to augment NNPC importation.

“The division in the past has affected product allocation and distribution as well. You know how critical the Western zone is to products distribution. That’s why we are happy,” he added.

Pasali urged the newly inaugurated executive to cooperate with NNPC/PPMC officials and other stakeholders in the zone in ensuring the free flow of petroleum products to Nigerians.

“You are also to note that any members that sell petroleum products above the regulated price will not be tolerated.

“The interest of IPMAN members in your zone and in general is the top priority in your assignment,” Pasali said.

The newly inaugurated caretaker Chairman of the Western Zone, Chief Obafemi Ogbaro, assured all members that his executive would ensure that all members were well attended to.

He said no one would be left behind in moving the association forward and in ensuring petroleum products allocation to all members.

Other members that were sworn in included Prince Ajidagba Doyin, Vice Chairman, Alhaji Tunji Oloko, Zonal Secretary, Mr Bada Adeleke, treasurer and Mr Ojelakin Gbade-Ojekunle as Financial Secretary as well as Alhaji Olarenwaju Olaniyan zonal Auditor.

The president, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, applauded the association for ensuring that all stakeholders were brought together to ensure unity.

“Some of us were concerned due to divisions in IPMAN. People have taken advantage of the division in our association. You may find it difficult to negotiate the welfare of your members when divided.

“It is important to remain united and focus on going forward. I urge other members to key into this unity all across the nation,” he said.

Okoronkwo urged members to give the new executives the support needed in order to succeed just as the previous exco did.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

