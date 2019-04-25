The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) on Thursday elected Mr Charles Inalegwu as its new Chairman of the National Association of Staff Union (NASU).

Inalegwu defeated Mr Thompson Ogar with 63 votes to three of the total votes cast.

The Chairman pledged to run an inclusive tenure while extending his hand of friendship to his opponent shortly after he was declared winner.

“I have been involved in the struggle.

“Whatever achievements that NASU as a union has achieved so far, I have been a part and parcel of the achievements and I promise not to let you down.”

Inalegwu said his opponent made vital promises during the election campaigns and as such would involve him to actualise them for the benefit of the entire members of the union.

He also sought the support of his executives and all other members.

“I urge my opponent and all members of the executive to work with me to actualise our individual plans for the union.

“No man is an island, hence there is no one with the monopoly of knowledge,” he said.

Inalegwu commended the former chairman, Mr Steve Agbo, and his executives while promising to consolidate on his gains over the years.

“I want to thank our outgoing Chairman for the wonderful strides he has made.

“I also want to assure him that we will carry on from where he stopped and achieve his and our vision for the union.”

Agbo commended the management of the Institute for its support and understanding while he presided over the union.

He, however, appealed to the Acting Director-General, Dr Bakut Bakut, to look into the issues that were brought in respect of the welfare of NASU members with a view to improving them.

Other officials include Caroline Dakut who emerged unopposed as the Secretary as well as Yomi Adedaro who defeated Oluyemi Adisa to emerge as Treasurer.

