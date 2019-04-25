The Senate has summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to appear before the upper chamber and brief it on increasing spate of killings in different parts of the country.

This followed a 10-prayer motion by Sen. Shehu Sani at plenary on Thursday.

The bill titled, “Senseless Killing of a Briton and Abduction of Three Others in a Holiday Resort in Kaduna State by Bandits” was co-sponsored by all other lawmakers.

The Senate also urged security agencies to immediately deploy drones and interceptors in tracking kidnappers that were asking for ransom.

It equally urged the Federal Government to set up an inter-agency task force to tackle cases of banditry and kidnapping in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Niger states.

Furthermore, the Upper Chamber urged security agencies to give special cover to foreign workers and tourists.

It also urged telecommunication companies to provide security agencies with information in areas where kidnappings were taking place.

Presenting the motion, Sani expressed concern over the spate of killings.

Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said the creation of state police was one of the major solutions to cases of killings in the country.

He further urged kidnap victims to open up on the hideouts and activities of kidnappers, to assist security agencies in arresting them.

“Kidnap victims should learn to open up and narrate their ordeal so that their hideouts can be traced.” He said

