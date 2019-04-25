Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Operatives from the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 arrested 32 people suspected to be internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.

The arrest of the suspects was not an easy task as most of them hid themselves in some ridiculous places in the house where they were arrested. Some of the suspects hid themselves inside chairs and the rest but they were smoked out.

Aged between 15 and 39 years, the suspects were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of Abeokuta, Ogun during an early morning sting operation carried out by men of the commission.

Due to the timing, the suspects were taken by surprise when the EFCC operatives swept on them at one of their notorious havens in the ancient city.

Fourteen of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they are self-employed in various vocations.

The arrest was sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.

According to the commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade, the suspects are already helping operatives with useful information adding, “They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded”.

