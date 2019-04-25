The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday said President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve his cabinet on May 22, 2019.

Muhammed, who disclosed this at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, said Buhari would chair a valedictory meeting of members of the Council on that day.

Also, Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), who addressed newsmen said the Federal Government had acquired N52 billion modern technology to monitor the nation’s borders and respond to emergencies at the borders.

According to him, the equipment would effectively cover 86 border posts and all 1,400 illegal routes used for smuggling and cross-border crimes across the country.

