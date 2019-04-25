President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday concluded a one-day official visit to Borno after he inaugurated various development projects in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The President boarded the presidential jet at the Nigeria Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at about 16:30.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President would proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit.

He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5.

The President inaugurated various projects executed by the state government in Maiduguri metropolis such as Borno State University; Maiduguri Industrial hub, schools, roads and re-modelled Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

Buhari also paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai.

Thousands of people thronged the streets to welcome the President amid tight security.

The state government had constructed over 40 mega schools, to cater for the over 50, 000 children orphaned by the insurgency.

The schools designed with e-learning facilities and modern gadgets were constructed in the 27 local government areas of the state.

One of the inaugurated schools is named Muhammadu Buhari Academy.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

