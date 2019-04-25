Dr Inderjit Singh, Director Aviana says the objective of the 2019 ‘Aviana International Expo’ is to introduce livestock farmers in Nigeria to latest innovation and technology for productivity.

Singh said this on Wednesday in Ibadan at the opening ceremony of the international agric expo.

“We aim at making Nigeria farmers beneficiaries of latest technology especially those who could not afford to travel abroad.

“The objective is to give farmers exposure to foreign companies which have come to showcase their latest ideas and knowledge to improve growth and production of livestock.

“Many farmers do not have the money to go abroad, but this platform has given them the opportunity to interact with foreign partners,” Singh said.

Earlier, Prof Oluwasegun Adekunle, Special Adviser to the governor of Oyo State on Agriculture, enumerated various supports the present administration had given to poultry farmers to boost productivity.

“The present government has provided numerous support for poultry farmers; the provision of extension advisory services, allocation of lands to huge players in the industry.

“Others are creation of enabling environment for poultry farmers to do their business, attracting foreign investors for job creation and fostering peace and understanding among farmers and fulani herdsmen through the peace committee,” he said.

Also, the chairman of the event, Chief Folorunso Ogunnaike, and President, Poultry Association of Nigeria, Elder Ezekiel Ibrahim, emphasised the need for improvement in livestock farming in Nigeria to forestall famine.

