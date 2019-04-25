By Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has inaugurated the first joint transition committee in the history of the state, which is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a smooth transition from the incumbent to the Governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The 27-member committee, comprising 17 from the government and 10 from the incoming administration, was inaugurated at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Part of the terms of reference of the committee was to evolve a seamless framework for the change of baton, as well as to organize a befitting handing-over ceremony.

In his address at the occasion, Ajimobi admonished the committee members to place the interest of the state and its citizens above other narrow interests by emulating the existing cordiality between himself and Makinde.

Ajimobi emphasized that the event should not be seen as a mere stunt targeted at making history, but should be regarded as a deliberate step to promote the tenets of politics without bitterness.

The governor said, “We make history today again as the first administration in the history of Oyo State in which the governor will inaugurate a transition committee comprising representatives of the incumbent and incoming administrations. Consequently, today’s event is another ‘Koseleri’ (unprecedented) in the annals of the history of our dear state. It is also pertinent to note that for the first time in the history of Oyo State, an incumbent governor formally received in audience a governor-elect (Makinde).

“These, for us, are not just stunts for making history, but a demonstration of true tenets of democracy, good governance, politics without bitterness and the ‘Ajumose’ spirit of collective responsibility. The governor-elect, upon my request, forwarded a list of nominees to government and I have no doubt in my mind that members of his team are men and women capable of implementing a smooth transition from one government to another.”

Ajimobi expressed the hope that future administration would take a cue from his gesture by sustaining such a collaborative spirit and not make the event a ‘Koselemo’ (forbidden).

He urged the incoming administration to raise the bar on delivery of good governance like he successfully did through his administration’s restoration, transformation and repositioning agenda.

According to him, the cutting-edge agenda, which began with the restoration of peace and security to the state, provided a solid foundation for the state’s massive infrastructural revolution, innovative and result-oriented approach to education, empowerment programmes, pragmatic healthcare delivery and improved agro-business and enhanced value-chain addition in agriculture, among others, bore true testimonies to his administration success story.

Representatives of committee from the government include Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli (Chairman); Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Seun Abimbola; Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Toye Arulogun; and Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Chief Isaac Ishola.

Others include Commissioner for Agriculture, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Prince Oyewole Oyewumi; Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan; Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, Mr Isaac Omodewu; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Abimbola Kolade; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adeniyi Olowofela; Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abimbola Adekanmbi; and Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Wasiu Dauda.

Also on the list are the Special Adviser, Economic Planning and Budget, Dr Isiaka Kolawole; Special Adviser, Efficiency Unit, Dr Isaac Ayandele; Special Adviser, Security, Mr Segun Bolarinwa; Executive Assistant, Administration, Mr Soji Eniade; and Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Mr David Olatunde, who will serve as the Secretary.

Those from the camp of the governor-elect were led by Senator Hosea Agboola, with Chief Bisi Ilaka, Hon Debo Ogundoyin, Miss Lolade Ajibola, Mr Adeniyi Babatunde, Mr Seun Ashamu, Dr Bashir Bello, Mr Wale Adepoju, Hon. Temi Adibi and Mrs Bosede Ayo-Famola, as members.

