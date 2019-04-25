Adesina Michael

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani, has said that he is not convinced that the All Progressives Congress(APC) has learnt from their mistakes that led to the emergence of Senator Bukola Saraki and Honourable Yakubu Dogara as the leaders of 8th National Assembly.

Senator Shehu Sani who defected from the All Progressives Congress(APC) to the People’s Redemption Party(PRP) on the 20th of October, 2018, revealed this while being interviewed on Channels TV.

According to Sani, the All Progressives Congress needed to have a consensus on one candidate to avoid the repeat of what happened in 2015.

He said: “With what I have seen, there are a lot of statements coming from the APC making positions that they have learnt their mistakes and this time around, they are going to make some corrections and achieve what they want to achieve.

“But in the real sense, I don’t think lessons were learnt from what I can see on the ground. If lessons were learnt, there would be only one candidate from the APC. As long as we have three contenders from the APC, there is a likelihood of a repeat of what happened in 2015.”

