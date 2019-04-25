The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said no fewer than 6, 961 traffic offenders were apprehended for various offences during the just concluded Easter.

Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem who spoke to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said the figure was against the 5, 936 recorded the previous year.

Kazeem also said that a number of Mobile Court sittings were conducted across the country during the period.

He also said that the corps recorded 120 road traffic crashes representing 25 per cent reduction in the total number of crashes that occurred during the 2019 Easter celebration.

The spokesman said that the figure was against the 160 crashes recorded in the same period in 2018.

He explained that during the 2019 celebration, a total of 1,128 persons were involved in accidents as against 1,163 persons in the same period in 2018, representing three per cent decrease.

Also, the total number of persons rescued with injuries in road traffic crashes during the 2019 celebration was 513 compared to 534 in 2018, representing four per cent decrease.

Kazeem said that the feat was achieved due to an overwhelming increase in the total number of personnel deployed for patrol operations, effective traffic control and prompt rescue operations.

Other areas the spokesman said included aggressive public enlightenment campaigns including the effective utilisation of the mass media, motor park rallies and advocacy programmes, and clearing of obstructions.

He pledged that the corps would leverage and improve on strategy adopted for a better result in the future.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

