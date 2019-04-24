Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta says the syndrome of winner-takes-all after every election in Nigeria is responsible for tension build-up and complications in unemployment and poverty rates in the country.

The governor made the assertion on Wednsday in Asaba, during the maiden edition of Maris Annual Lecture, organised by the Maris Trust Council.

The theme of the lecture was “Managing Post-Election Challenges: Nigeria as Case Study.”

He said, “Particularly, the winner takes it all after every election builds up tension; it complicates situations and builds high rate of unemployment and poverty in our country.”

Okowa, represented by the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Chief Fidelis Tilije, described the theme and focus of the lecture as apt.

He said that it was unfortunate that elections in the country often turned violent with undesirable outcome, adding “I am an advocate of free, fair and credible elections.”

The governor said elections in the country should be free from all forms of hitches and promote peace which was essential for development.

He noted that at every election, there must be a winner and advised those aggrieved by the outcome to seek redress through legitimate and legal means.

Okowa commended Maris Trust for the initiatives while calling on the people to toe the line of peace in their endeavours to ensure development of the state and the country at large.

