By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh seems to have found love again, this time, he is hooking up with ex-Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi, popularly known as ‘The Bull.”

Dikeh posted on her Instagram a video where she went on a date with Amokachi at the Chinese Restaurant where the two lovebirds danced romantically to the cheer of those present.

The two of them later had dinner at the restaurant and had lots of fun.

Since she separated from her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, the Nollywood diva has been downcast, but the joy that overwhelmed her in a date with Amokachi simply showed that she is in love again.

After posting the video, Dikeh commented; “#THEBULL X #KINGTONTO”

Posting another photo, Dikeh said: “DINNER WITH THE BULL at the newest/Best Chinese restaurant in town.”

Amokachi then replied her comment by saying: “Was a pleasure hanging out with The King @tontolet It was a good shoot… keep representing.”

