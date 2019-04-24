The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the government and people Sri Lanka, where more than 300 persons were killed on Easter Sunday church attacks.

The Christian body also charged the United Nations, UN to devise ways of ending the menace of terrorism across the world.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made this known in a statement by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, the Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN president, on Tuesday in Abuja.

A wave of bombings across Sri Lanka on Sunday killed at least 321 people and injured hundreds more, leading to the arrest about 40 suspects.

Sri Lanka has also declared a state of emergency, with Tuesday was declared a national day of mourning.

Ayokunle said CAN was standing with the government and people of Sri Lanka.

“Though Sri Lankan officials reportedly said they believed that the local Islamist extremist group, National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), was behind the attacks, ISIS has already claimed responsibility for the dastardly attacks according to media reports.

“ISIS has gained global notoriety as a terrorist group that derives joy in barbaric persecution of Christians and launching of deadly attacks against them.

“The same weekend here in Nigeria, no fewer than 11 were reportedly killed in Benue State during the Easter celebrations.

“According to reports, no fewer than 20 others died and some 35 others also sustained injuries in other Easter attacks on Christians in Adamawa and Gombe States,” he said.

According to him, it was a tragic irony that these dastardly acts took place while Christians were celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ who died for the sin of the world, including those terrorists.

“Our hearts are with the families that are affected and we pray for all those who are recuperating in the hospitals and medical facilities for quick recovery.

“Ultimately, we call on the Lord to console and comfort all the bereaved,” he prayed.

The cleric said that Christians were increasingly becoming endangered species all over the world.

“No fewer than 200 innocent women, including a teenage student, Leah Sharibu, have been kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

“Sadly, the government appears powerless in rescuing them and protecting the lives of Nigerians.

“This Sri Lanka attacks came while the whole world has not yet recovered from the shock of the disastrous fire which ravaged one of France’s most iconic sites, Notre-Dame Cathedral, though the incident was not linked to terror attack,” he noted.

He called on the UN and other global organisations to come to the aid of all the victims in Sri Lanka, France, Nigeria and other countries of the world suffering from similar fate.

He urged the UN to take a more aggressive lead in championing a global campaign to stop all forms of terror attacks, not just against Christians and other worship places around the world, but should also improve on its provision of relief supports to the victims of terrorism promptly.

“The situation requires immediate action in order not to get out of hand,” he explained.

“We are, however, comforted by the fact that Jesus, the Prince of Peace, will restore peace to the world, even if the human system fails “as it has always failed” to provide us peace and protection whether the devil likes it or not. Amen.

“We equally urge our beloved Sri Lanka brethren, Christians in Nigeria and around the world not to lose faith in God; let us all remain resolute on our faith and confidence in God through Jesus Christ bearing in mind that, the resurrected Christ for whom we pay such costly sacrifices remains our eternal saviour, help, hope, comforter and rewarder,” he said.

