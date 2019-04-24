By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that the ministry is dreaming having more jets so that all pastors will be flying.

Oyedepo, said he was always glad when the media insisted that Living Faith had eight aircraft, adding that he was looking up to a time when the church would have hangars in all Nigerian airports.

The bishop spoke recently in a programme.

Oyedepo’s dream was captured by the popular Facebook page, Church Gist.

“I’m glad when the media insists we have 8 aircraft….but very soon, all our pastors will be flying and we’ll have (aircraft) hangars in all the airports in Nigeria.

“It thrills me anytime I hear our pilots requesting clearance to taxi to DOMINION Hangar….I think to myself ‘who dash monkey banana? A church also having a hangar?’

“Even (Air-Traffic) Controllers always tell him to ‘help us greet Papa oh,” he said.

