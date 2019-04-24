The Rivers Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service, has pledged commitment to the welfare of the prisoners as well as giving free access to friends and relatives of the inmates.

The State Controller of Prisons, Mr Timothy Tinuoye, gave the assurance in a statement signed by ASP Juliet Ofoni, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The command was reacting to a publication by an online edition of a national daily which alleged that staff of the service extorted money from inmates’ relatives.

It stated that visit to inmates “is free at all times” as boldly indicated at the strategic points of the prison yard.

It also stated that official phone lines were provided for complaints to prisons headquarters.

“No visitor has, however, made any complaints of extortion to the officer in charge of the prison or the Controller of Prisons, Rivers State Command.

“Inmates welfare is paramount to the service as such visit from inmates’ friends and relatives are encouraged to foster their relationship,” the command stated.

It also advised that while investigations were ongoing in order to determine the veracity of the allegations, members of the public could use the platform provided for lodging complaints where necessary.

