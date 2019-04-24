The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it is reviewing the guidelines on the establishment and operation of educational institutions in the territory.

The FCT Education Secretary, Dr Bala Liman, said on Tuesday in Abuja that 500 applications for the establishment of private schools are being processed.

According to him, the review has become necessary to plug loopholes and strengthen existing rules and regulations in an ever-evolving sector as education.

He said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has granted approval for the issuance of certificate of accreditation to 140 private schools in the territory.

“This s in addition to the approval granted for the accreditation evaluation for 110 other schools that have submitted forms seeking full accreditation.

“Just a little more than 500 applications for the establishment of private schools are currently being processed,’’ he added.

On schools inspection, Liman said the Department of Quality Assurance had made 3, 682 visits to schools for various forms of inspections which included resumptions, advisory recognition and whole school evaluations.

He said during the visits, 468 teachers were referred to the Teachers’ Development Division of the Education Resource Centre (ERC) to enhance their capacities.

“Apart from maintaining a comprehensive database on all private schools in the territory, we have maintained a cordial working relationship with National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, the umbrella body of all registered private schools in the FCT.

“I will also advise parents who desire private school tutelage for their children and wards to confirm the accreditation status of the school of their choice from DQA in any of its zonal offices or headquarters.

“This is because we are aware that some schools are operating illegally and we will continue to monitor them and bring the full weight of the law on them when caught,’’ he warned.

