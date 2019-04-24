By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The operatives of Lagos State Police Command, Satellite Division have arrested two male suspects for stealing female pants for ritual purpose.

The suspects, Friday Emmanuel, 21 and Obiora Nwabueze, 29, were arrested on Saturday at Mile-2-under-the-bridge while at each other’s throat.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, both suspects were arrested after they engaged each other in fisticuffs following the failure of one of the parties to keep to the terms of agreement regarding the stealing of female pants.

According to Emmanuel, Nwabueze tasked him to steal used female pants for a fee of N30,000, saaying that after he had successfully accomplished the task, he reneged on his promise and forcefully attempted to take the pants from him which led to exchange of blows.

During interrogation, the said Emmanuel regretted listening to his friend, Obiora, who was pestering him to get him female underwear he desperately needed to become rich.

Meanwhile, both suspects were on Wednesday charged to Magistrate Court 23, at Mbah road, Ajegunle, Lagos for conspiracy and stealing.

