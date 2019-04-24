By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has said that if anyone asked him for a bribe, he will make sure such a person lose his job anywhere he works.

He said he had never giving bribe to any man, dead or alive and that he would never do it.

According to Oyedepo, in a recent sermon, his ministry had awarded contracts worth billions of naira and that there had never been kick-back.

In his words: “If you ask me for bribe, it is not just that I won’t give you, I’ll make sure you lose your job wherever you work.

“I have never given bribe to any man living or dead.

“We give jobs/contracts here (Canaanland) in billions (Naira) and yet we don’t collect any kick-back/bribe from anybody.”

