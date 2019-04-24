*Unveils reconstructed Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday unveiled the world-class Oshodi Transport Interchange and the reconstructed Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, saying that the interchange will change the face public transportation in the country.

Speaking at the unveiling in Oshodi, Buhari said the key projects reflected the drive and success of his administration in pursuing policies and programmes that would positively impact on the citizen.

“The New Oshodi Transport Interchange, the mass transit medium and high-capacity public buses and the reconstructed Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road by Lagos State Government clearly demonstrate the need to continue to provide high impact projects for the development of infrastructure and opportunities for job creation at all levels.

“This transport interchange with different terminals is going to change the face of public transportation. The mass transit buses totaling 820 buses will also move the people of Lagos State in a more comfortable and more efficient manner,” he said.

According to Buhari, these projects by Lagos State perfectly aligned with the efforts of the Federal Government to improve the country’s infrastructure, especially in the transport sector, adding that to complement the Oshodi Transport Interchange, the Federal Government had recently approved the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway up to Oworonshoki and Old Toll Gate which was last attended to 40 years ago.

:We have recently commissioned the new International Airport Terminals in Port Harcourt and Abuja, as well as the rail lines from Abuja to Kaduna. The Lagos to Ibadan Rail Line is under construction. Our government will continue to prioritize high impact infrastructure which will vastly improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Speaking, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, said he had no doubt in his mind that the future prosperity of this State is secured, saying that it was on record that the State had never had this measure of support from the Federal Government as this current administration

According to Ambode, his administration believed strongly that the projects being commissioned today were the state government’s own modest contributions to the national development of Nigeria, adding that these projects would not have been possible without the President’s quiet but impactful decision to approve and release the payments of the Paris Club refund and the refund on Federal Road projects incurred by the States.

“Mr. President, the first tranche of the Paris Club refund to States approved by Your Excellency was what we used to pay the 40% down-payment for the 820 buses you see here today,” he said, adding that the second tranche of the Paris Club refund, in addition to the refund by the Federal Government on Federal road projects executed by States, were the resources government applied to the construction of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road and this First in Africa Transport Interchange,” he stated.

The governor stated that the projects were ready to go fully operational to serve the needs of Nigerians, saying that the Murtala Mohammed Airport Road and the U-Turn Flyover would be open for public use immediately, while the Two Flyovers would be opened for use from May 10th after the quality assurance work was completed.

“Of the 3 Terminals at the Oshodi Transport Interchange, Terminal 3 will become fully operational on May 1 while Terminals 1 and 2 will become operational by the end of May. We have, in the last four years, invested so much in strengthening the social and physical infrastructure base of the State economy.

“The dividends of these efforts are becoming manifest in all sectors of the economy. With the completion of these projects and given the level of commitment of the next administration as well as the continuous support of the Federal Government, I am assured that the immediate and future prospects of our State is very bright,” he said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya disclosed that the interchange would attend to between 700,000 and one million passengers on daily basis and that it would boost 24-hour economy in the area.

According to him, the first phase of the project would kick-off with 820 high capacity buses.

On the Airport Road, the commissioner said the project was meant tackle traffic and environmental challenges in the area, as the road had 10 lanes, two flyovers and five pedestrian bridges, adding that 800 trees would be planted along the road.

