The Federal Government is ready to collaborate with Ghanaian Government to curb cyber and other crimes in both

countries to promote regional growth and relationship, Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, said.

Bawa made this known on Wednesday in Calabar when he paid courtesy visit to the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service in Cross River, Mr Felix Uche.

He said that authorities in Nigeria and Ghana had realised that with collaboration, cyber crime and other crimes would drastically reduce, considered as societal ills.

According to him, when collaborative measures are taken, sponsors of these crimes will be prosecuted according to the laws in their respective countries which will bring an end to such crimes.

He added that “as we speak, this matter is been discussed at the highest level. The Comptroller General of the Ghanaian Immigration Service and his counterpart

in Nigeria had a fruitful discussion about a month ago.

“Experts from Ghana and Nigeria will be meeting soon to come out with a road map to deal with some of these issues that are currently taking place.

“In the course of the discussion, it came out clearly that there are cartels that operate behind these cyber crimes and prostitution of our young ones.

“Ghana believes that with collaboration, Nigerian Government and security services will help to unravel the root causes as the laws of each country

will be applied to minimise crimes.”

The High Commissioner commended the Nigeria Immigration Service in Cross River for having smooth relationship with the Ghanaian community, and

urged Ghanaians to always be of good conduct in the state.

The immigration Comptroller in the state assured the Ghanaian High Commissioner of peaceful coexistence between Nigerians and Ghanaians within his command.

He said that the immigration service had always treated Ghanaians in the state with respect and decency to foster the economic and West African states relationship.

He added that “majority of Ghanaians in the state have their valid travel documents that guarantee them the privilege to stay in the state.

“All we want is for them to be law abiding and peaceful; that is what we expect from them.”

