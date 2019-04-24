The Yobe Government on Tuesday in Damaturu inaugurated the state transition committee that will prepare and plan for a successful swearing-in and handing over government ahead of May 29.

The 18-member committee has the state Deputy Governor, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, as chairman, the incoming Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Gubana, as vice chairman as well as Alhaji Baba Muhammed, as secretary.

“We are gathered here today as a State Steering Committee for the inauguration and swearing-in of Governor-elect, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, and his Deputy, Alhaji Idi Gubana come May 29.

“For this reason, the governor has deemed it fit to carefully select and appoint us as members of the committee to ensure a successful transition process,’’ he said.

He, however, urged all the members to be dedicated and contribute freely and positively to justify the confidence reposed in them.

