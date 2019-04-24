Fashionista and Instagram sensation Laura Ikeji says she wishes she had someone who would be like a best friend or a sister to her.

The mother of one says this person would be sharing her clothes, shoes bags, wigs and even travel with her and her family.

Read her post:

Sometime I wish I had a best friend that can come borrow my wigs, clothes, bags, shoes, someone that can come to my house without me being around, someone I could trust enough to travel with me and my family, (Not a staff or someone who works with me), someone who loved fashion like me, or maybe if my husband had a younger sister she could share my stuff with me or maybe 🤷🏽‍♀️. My best friend @misszaynab doesn’t care about all these, this girl hasn’t asked me for a dime in about 15 years that I’ve known her 😂😂😂, I love u Yemisi, just sometimes I wished u liked all these fashion and its mess lol. U just no send😂😂😂

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

